Spending on the development of the pension system will increase from 2.4 trillion rubles in 2023 to 3.7 trillion in 2024 . This follows from the explanatory note to the draft budget, which was submitted to the State Duma on September 29 (Izvestia studied the document). The priority areas for the next three years are social support for vulnerable categories of citizens, strengthening the defense capability of the Russian Federation and the integration of new regions . At the same time, a number of items are expected to increase costs. What other changes have been made to the state income and spending plan – in the Izvestia article .

Budget allows

A draft financial document for the next three years was submitted to the State Duma along with drafts on the budgets of the Pension and Social Insurance Fund (PSI) and the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund (MHIF). In addition, a number of laws accompanying budget execution have been published on changes to the Tax Code, legal regulation in new regions and on an increase in the minimum wage (minimum wage) by 18.5% in 2024, to 19,242 rubles .

— No matter how difficult the budget may be, no matter what the economic conditions are, no matter what new sanctions our former partners come up with, the main condition of the budget was and remains the full implementation of all social obligations of the state . And they will be implemented,” said Andrei Makarov, head of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes.

Among the important changes are the new draft budget provides for a significant increase in expenses in the direction of “Development of the pension system of the Russian Federation” , follows from the explanatory note to the document. Thus, in 2023 it is planned to spend 2.4 trillion rubles for these purposes. In 2024, the volume will increase by 1.3 trillion to 3.7 trillion. This will be followed by a slight decrease to 3.5 trillion in 2025 and 3.4 trillion in 2026.

Compared to the forecast included in the previous draft budget, expenses in this area have been increased by 250.2 billion in 2024, by 347.7 billion in 2025 and by 133.9 billion in 2026, the document notes.

Several factors influenced the changes. In particular, increased costs for :

— pension provision for citizens discharged from military service due to an increase in their number;

— restoration of conditionally approved expenses (unspent funds that can be used in unforeseen cases) for the payment of pensions of citizens dismissed from military service;

— payment of state pensions in connection with indexation and changes in the number of support recipients;

— additional payments to pensions in connection with indexation.

Starting next year, insurance pensions for non-working pensioners will be increased by 7.5% . As a result the average amount of old-age payments will increase by 1,628 rubles and amount to 23,405 rubles . In total, over 10 trillion will be allocated for pension payments in 2024, as follows from the new budget of the SFR.

Main sections

The draft budget was compiled on the basis of the basic version of the socio-economic development forecast . It implies a transition to strong economic growth in 2024 at a level above 2%, according to the official government portal.

In the next three years, the main indicators will increase significantly compared to the parameters of 2023. So, income will amount to: in 2024 – 35 trillion rubles, in 2025 – 33.5 trillion, in 2026 – 34.1 trillion, as follows from the explanatory note to the project. Expenses are predicted in the amount of: 36.6 trillion – in 2024, 34.4 trillion – in 2025, 35.6 trillion – in 2026. For comparison: by the end of 2023, revenues are expected to be 26.1 trillion, and expenses – 29 trillion.

However the deficit will decrease : in 2023, the shortage is planned at 2.9 trillion, and in the next three years – 1.6 trillion, 0.9 trillion and 1.5 trillion, respectively.

The highest priority areas of budget spending for the next three years are social support for citizens and strengthening the country’s defense capability , said the head of the Ministry of Finance Anton Siluanov at a meeting of the Cabinet on September 22. He added to their number technological development and expansion of infrastructure, as well as the full integration of new regions.

The largest amount of spending is provided for the section “National Defense” , follows from the explanatory note. Thus, in 2024 it is planned to allocate 10.8 trillion (6% of GDP) for these purposes, in 2025 – 8.5 trillion (4.5% of GDP), in 2026 – 7.4 trillion (3. 7% of GDP). At the same time, in 2023, spending on such items is expected to amount to 6.4 trillion (3.9% of GDP) – 4.4 trillion less than in 2024.

The second area in terms of spending was “Social Policy” . It is earmarked for 7.73 trillion (4.3% of GDP) in 2024, 7.7 trillion (4% of GDP) in 2025, 7.9 trillion (3.9% of GDP) in 2026 . In nominal terms, spending on this section will increase by more than 1 trillion compared to the 2023 figure (6.5 trillion, 3.9% of GDP).

The third priority area of ​​spending is “National Economy” . The authorities are going to invest 3.9 trillion (2.2% of GDP) in it in 2024, 3.3 trillion (1.7% of GDP) in 2025, 3.7 trillion (1.8% of GDP) – in 2026. Spending for these purposes will decrease compared to this year by more than 200 billion (4.1 trillion, 2.5% of GDP).

What accounts for the growth?

Budget priorities are even more clearly focused on solving problems in the field of national defense and security emphasized Vladimir Klimanov, director of the Center for Regional Policy at RANEPA. But the social block remains a priority goal he added. Another important task is the integration of new regions into Russia .

Budget revenues will increase due to growth in both non-oil and gas revenues and oil and gas , noted Freedom Finance Global leading analyst Natalya Milchakova. The increase in the latter will be helped by rising prices for raw materials and a reduction in the Urals discount to Brent. There are no structural differences compared to previous years, but the budget is approved for the first time in history, taking into account the price ceiling and embargo, the expert pointed out.

Revenues will also be provided through high dividends from state-owned companies and export duties. explained the chief economist of the Expert RA rating agency Anton Tabakh.

Growth in oil and gas revenues is expected due to the recovery of exports Andrei Masterov, leading researcher at the Institute for Research on Socio-Economic Transformations and Financial Policy at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, named another factor.

— The increase in non-oil and gas revenues will be associated with tax revenues . In terms of spending, the main increase will be in defense and security. Articles appeared related to the financing of promising types of weapons, for example, unmanned aircraft, he recalled.

For the first time in a long time, spending on the military block exceeded spending on the social one, noted Master of Laws, Associate Professor of the Department of State and Municipal Finance of the Russian Economic University. G. V. Plekhanov Mary Valishvili.

— Another priority in spending is the salaries of public sector employees. Accelerated growth in their wages could stimulate demand and support GDP said Deputy Director of the Development Center Institute of the National Research University Higher School of Economics Valery Mironov.

There should be enough resources to keep the deficit within limits , says Natalya Milchakova. However, she noted that the budget does not take into account risks, such as a sharp decline in oil prices.