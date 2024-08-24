Era on stage when the massacre happenedbut DJ Topic continued playing, to prevent the crowd of people gathered at the 650th anniversary celebrations in Solingen from panicking.

«Today I played on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of my city, Solingen, Germanyand during my performance, security personnel came to ask me to continue playing to avoid mass panicas there were people who had already died from knife attacks. I continued playing even though it was incredibly difficult. After about 10-15 minutes, the music was finally stopped and people were informed of what had happened.”

The German DJ and record producer Tobias Topic talks about it on Instagramafter yesterday’s knife attack in Solingen in which 3 people died and 8 were injured. “It seems – he continues – the attacker was aiming at people’s necks and tried to kill everyone indiscriminately. Since the perpetrator was still on the run, we hid in a nearby shop while the police were monitoring the area with helicopters. I still can’t believe it… it was supposed to be a free festival for everyone. Some of my dear friends were there with their small children. I am writing this message while the helicopter is still flying over the house where I grew up as a child, a small town in Germany. What is happening to this world… My thoughts are with the victims.”