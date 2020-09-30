And once again it’s official: When it comes to digital education, Germany is one of the laggards among industrialized countries. This is the result of a special evaluation of the Pisa study from 2018. As if it had needed another study!

The corona crisis revealed it: Schools without internet access, teachers without laptops, students who had to bring paper to the post office – the backlog is so obvious that the Chancellor summoned the ministers of education to a summit meeting for the second time last week. According to the message, digital education should become a top priority.

The scolded also came, promised improvement, but at the same time resisted: The educational federalism must remain untouched, emphasized the KMK president. This revealed a basic problem: the lack of prioritization. It must no longer be a question of sensitivities, of responsibilities and hierarchies. It must be about learning from the crisis and tackling it instead of just discussing it. When it comes to data protection, for example.

It is true that privacy is a valuable asset, data protection is an important issue, also at school. Pupils should learn how and why the companies they upload private pictures and videos to process their data.

There is also a lack of teacher training

However, only teachers who have it themselves can impart digital competence – and when it comes to digital teacher training, Germany is almost in last place. The fact that teachers prefer not to communicate or to communicate poorly in an exceptional situation because they are afraid of being sued by parents or data protection officers for the choice of communication tool should not help anyone.

Again and again this fear. For fear of not getting it right from the start, many teachers, school principals or ministers of education prefer not to act at all. Do not test learning platforms, a number of which are also on the market in Germany. Don’t build your own privacy-friendly messenger like the one in Finland or France. Better to think again, wait and see. Write a strategy paper.

One thing is needed above all: Do it – even at the risk of something not working out or having to be corrected again. In the UK, the government is under fire for using high school grading algorithms.

The algorithms, it turned out, were unfair – they favored students who came from better schools. The notes were collected, the head of the responsible authority resigned. That couldn’t happen in Germany. Too little data is collected here to enable an AI-supported analysis of the performance level of individual students.

That is better? Hardly likely. The advantage of digital education is not only that it enables teaching during a pandemic. Individual advancement and addressing strengths and weaknesses can be supported by software – and give teachers more time for the essentials. The indictment issued by the Pisa study in Germany must be a signal: Digitization is something positive that must now be tackled with the highest priority. Mistakes can happen. One can learn from mistakes. That’s what school is for.