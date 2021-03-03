Alberto Fernández announced on Monday during the opening of ordinary sessions that he will insist on the judicial reform project and that is why in the last hours a video was viralized where the current President assured in an interview that he would not promote changes in the Justice during his mandate .

The head of state anticipated that he will take to Congress an initiative to change the Council of the Magistracy, for the creation of a court prior to the Supreme Court and for corruption cases to be tried by popular juries, among others.

That is why an extract of an interview began to circulate in 2019, shortly before the presidential elections, where the then candidate of the Frente de Todos went to the Cadena 3 studio to be interviewed by the journalist Mario Pereyra, with whom he maintained a strong counterpoint for the Kirchnerist corruption and the possibility of a reform in the Justice.

“I said five hundred times that what Mempo Giardinelli said or what Zaffaroni said is not my opinion”Fernández assured based on statements about the need to introduce changes in Justice.

Faced with the response, the host of the program insisted: You say that is not going to happen? Because I want to record it to have it. “And the defiant candidate stated: “Record it. You will keep it as a souvenir because you will not be able to reverse anything“.

And he sentenced: “Keep it, because I am not lying. The one who lies is Macri. I am the son of a judge, I respect the rule of law. I have been teaching at the University of Buenos Aires for 30 years. He did not erase with his elbow what I teach my students“.

The scene had already gone viral on the networks during 2020, prior to the presentation of the reform project, whose most controversial point was the number of members of the Court of Justice and its operation.

At that time another video was also known that exposed the head of state. “The Court is an institution of the country, it was born with five members. Cristina had the merit of returning to five members so that the number of judges is not played with to have addicted judges. The truth is, the Court has five members and should have five members, the rest is fantasy “, he stated in 2016 in the program” La Quinta Pata “, on Tevé Pública

Now, President Alberto Fernández returned to charge on the issue and opened a new stage of extreme definitions in the battle for control of justice.

