The festival sale of Amazon and Flipkart is going to start. In India, the festive season is the shopping season. This is the time when all people shop with their long list. The Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale has started from today, Amazon India has also started selling for Prime Members. Sale will start tomorrow for all members. Today we have brought some tips for you, in which you will be told some hacks related to online shopping. Using them will make your shopping easy and beneficial.

These are tips-

Big discounts often do not come true

Online shopping platforms claim to offer you massive discounts during these sales – sometimes even more than 80%. Do not shop by looking at the discount. If this is a product you want to buy or think of as per your requirement, then check on other non-selling platforms as well and check if it fits your budget offer at a new price. This way you will find out whether the discount on the offer is really correct or not.

No-Coast EMI Offers

Experts are of the opinion that no-cost EMIs which are mainly offered on expensive products like smartphones, smart TVs and other high-end electronics, etc., are just a marketing gimmick. In most cases, the price of the product increases and even when you feel that you are not paying any interest on your EMI you are paying. To avoid this, first check prices on other non-selling platforms.

Do not get caught in the cashback

Apart from no-cost EMI, cashback is something in which people are most affected by the affair. You must have seen cashback offers on many products. E-commerce websites offer cashback to increase customers and even after seeing the customer fix prize, they fall into that trap. Do not buy anything under the temptation of cashback, it will not prove beneficial for you.

Read reviews

Read the review before buying anything. If you have not seen the product, then read all the information and reviews related to it, this will help you to know the product. The best way to know about the product. This will also help you to find out if it is worth the money you are giving.

Exit webpage after order

While shopping, it is not necessary that you have or may have a list, but once you buy the product, get out of the webpage. Do not browse in the circle of better deals because after that you will definitely buy something. This is the most important thing about these sales. We are not saying that there are no good offers in the cell, we are just warning you and giving some tips to improve the shopping experience.