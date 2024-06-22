The maximum prices of Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas continue to rise during the week of June 23 to 29 in San Luis Potosi, as announced by the Energy regulatory commission (CRE).

For this week, the maximum prices of LP gas in the state of San Luis Potosi They will be $21.11 pesos per kilogram and $11.40 per liter, having an increase of $0.88, compared to the previous week, when the maximum price was $20.23 per kilo and $10.92 per liter.

These maximum prices will be registered only in the municipalities of region 163, including Alaquines and Cárdenas.

On the other hand, the municipalities where LP gas will be cheaper are Ebony, with a cost of $19.01 per kilogram and $10.27 per liter as well as Tamazunchale with prices of $19.20 per kilo and $10.37 per liter.

While prices in the capital of San Luis Potosí are $20.53 per kilo and $11.09 per liter these costs are valid for region 168 which includes the following municipalities:

Ahualulco del Sonido, Armadillo de los Infante, Cerro de San Pedro, Mexquitic de Carmona, Moctezuma, Salinas, Santa María del Río, Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, Tierra Nueva, Villa de Arista, Villa de Arriaga, Villa de Reyes and Villa Hidalgo.

You will find the next highest prices in region 166, at $20.34 per kilo and $10.99 per liter, in the municipalities of Catorce, Cedral, Charcas, Matehuala, Santo Domingo, Vanegas, Venado, Villa de Guadalupe and Villa de la Paz.

It should be noted that if you are going to purchase a 30-kilogram gas cylinder in the municipalities where it is more expensive, the cost will be d e $633.30 pesos, while in Ébano, the price will be $570.30 pesos.

In the capital of Potosí and the municipalities that belong to region 166, the prices for a 30-kilogram gas tank are $615.90.

Don’t forget that these are the maximum prices established, meaning that LP gas distributors could offer even cheaper prices.