This football championship finale looks more and more like the end of a basketball game. This year there will be no trash minutes. The four leading teams are strong, but they fail at the most unexpected moments. I wish all the years were like this … but with an audience. Without an audience, this is dead.

A small window was opened and the possibility of admitting the public on the next day of League, but it would not have been logical or fair that in the two games that supposedly can decide a large part of the championship, Barça-Atlético and Real Madrid-Seville, if it were admitted public, with the consequent benefit for the two local teams and the damage for the usual ones …

So this weekend there may be things clearer, but not all. As you can imagine, I dream of two victories for the outside teams, which is difficult but not impossible. Simeone he knows how to move in swampy waters, and he knows from experience arriving at the Barça field and making things difficult or impossible for the great Barcelona. And Sevilla is very capable of giving a great little bell in Madrid. On the other hand, two local victories, a relatively logical thing, would put Madrid 1st with 77, 2nd for Barça with 77 and 3rd for Atleti with 76, practically leaving out the Sevilla players, of whom little is said in relation to the enormous merit that have.

So hold on, curves are coming. I think I will be working both days at the time of the two games, and I almost prefer it. At the end of my concerts I will know if we are closer to being champions or if we are moving away from the head a single point. If Atleti were to be fatal, the day would be only one point behind the head and two points from the leadership, I think. Much fabric remains to be cut. The worst that can happen to us this Saturday and this Sunday, two ones in the pool, it turns out that it is not so bad … although from above, life is completely different. And after so many days there, we deserve to finish the championship there. First. Let us continue dreaming.