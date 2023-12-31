More than half a year has passed since the American electronics giant Apple officially announced the Vision Pro “spatial computing” technology glasses, and after years of rumors about these glasses, the markets are anticipating the launch of this completely new product during the first two months of next year because when the company revealed it in… Last June, she said she would launch it early in the new year.

Ming Shi Kuo, an expert specializing in Apple news and products, says he believes that the Vision Pro glasses will be on the market in late January or early February. He adds that Apple will receive the first batch of glasses from the manufacturers within about a month, and the batch will consist of about 500,000 glasses.

According to Apple, the price of one unit will be $3,499. At the same time, the exact number of initial production volumes targeted by Apple is still unknown. A month after unveiling the glasses, about 6 months ago, reports indicated that the company reduced the target number to less than 400,000 glasses.

The TechCrunch website, which specializes in technology topics, stated that even the new number of 500,000 glasses remains small compared to the size and influence of Apple in the electronics market, as estimates say that the company sold more than 200 million iPhones during the current year.