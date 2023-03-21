Were you thinking of applying for a loan this year? waters! You may want to think twice, because Mexican banks increased the interest rate on all their loans and, in some cases, doubled the amount of interest they charge their clients for contracting new financing.

This was reported by the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM). He explained that the credit for companies it was the main banking product with the highest interest rate increase in recent months.

He specified that the amount of interest, applicable to new loans from large companies, doubled from 6.03% to 12.12%between May 2021 and December 2022.

While the revenues aimed at financing micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (Mipymes) went from 10.77% to 15.35%with a significant increase of 4.58 percentage points.

This is how it affected credit cards

According to the last annual report, the ABM indicated that credit cards were the most punished by the increase in interestwith the highest percentage rate in the banks’ current portfolio.

He explained that the clients of the so-called plastic money pay an average interest rate of 36.96% yearly, which represents an increase of 4.29 pointsduring the last 19 months; although there are institutions that charge more than 68%.

The ABM reported that non-revolving loans –which are given for a single occasion –such as personal, payroll and car loans– reported an increase of 2.79 points; whose average rate went from 28.48% to 31.27%.

While loans for the purchase of housing or mortgages showed the least onerous increase, with a rise of 1.08% and an average rate that moved from 9% to 10.08%, during the reference period.

Why did bank interest rates rise?

The new president of the ABM, Julio Carranza, explained that interest rates rose because of the inflation and the consequent increase in the interest rate of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), which is already located at a historical maximum level of eleven%.

This is due to the fact that the Banxico rate helps to contain inflation and, at the same time, is used as a reference to set increases or decreases in the revenues charged by banks to his clients.

Julio Carranza highlighted that, despite the fact that the central bank raised its rate by more than 6.50 points in just over a year and a half, “banks have increased the interest on their products to a lesser extent.

Credit for people in numbers

The ABM reported that:

81% of the loans are at a fixed rate and do not have variations in interest payments.

19% of the financing is governed by a variable rate and is located in credit cards; where revenues rise without prior notice.

The new increases in interest rates, set by the banks, are applicable to all new contracts, regardless of the segment.

