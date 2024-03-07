The entry of a cold front alters meteorological conditions in Mexico, bringing with it decreases in temperature and rains scattered in some areas of the country, according to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

Despite the presence of an anticyclone, which maintains the heat with high temperatures, especially during the afternoons, the nights and early mornings are expected to become cooler.

Remember that it is important to be aware of the weather forecastssince these changes can affect health, that is why we leave you the weather detailed from today to the next few days.

Forecast for the main cities of Mexico

Here we leave you a summary of the weather forecast for today in the main cities of Mexico:

Mexicali: Maximum of 23°C, minimum of 12°C

Hermosillo: Maximum 24°C, minimum 12°C

Juarez City: Maximum of 21°C, minimum of 9°C, with the possibility of rain

Turtle Bay: Maximum 19°C, minimum 14°C

Peace: Maximum 25°C, minimum 15°C

Culiacan: Maximum 30°C, minimum 12°C

Durango Victory: Maximum 26°C, minimum 11°C

Colima: Maximum of 31°C, minimum of 17°C, with clear/sunny skies

Black Stones: Maximum of 31°C, minimum of 21°C, with the possibility of rain

Monterey: Maximum 32°C, minimum 17°C

Matamoros: Maximum 28°C, minimum 22°C

San Luis Potosi: Maximum 31°C, minimum 13°C

Mexico City: Maximum of 32°C, minimum of 10°C, with clear/sunny skies

Oaxaca de Juarez: Maximum of 34°C, minimum of 16°C, with clear/sunny skies

Beautiful villa: Maximum of 35°C, minimum of 23°C, with clear/sunny skies

Chetumal: Maximum 30°C, minimum 25°C

Merida: Maximum of 37°C, minimum of 22°C, with clear/sunny skies

Morelia: Maximum 29°C, minimum 8°C

Guadalajara: Maximum 31°C, minimum 11°C

Queretaro: Maximum 32°C, minimum 11°C

Meteored weather map.

Today the cold front No. 39 will move over northwest Mexico, the probability of snow or sleet in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua . In addition, rain and intervals of showers are forecast in the northeast of the country, with the possibility of the formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila and Nuevo León.

On the other hand, the anticyclonic circulation At medium levels of the atmosphere it will continue to generate a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot environment in much of Mexico. However, a cold to very cold environment is expected during the early morning and night, with morning frosts in high areas of the northwest, north and center of the country, as well as fog banks along the Sierra Madre Oriental.

Weather forecast for tomorrow.

Weather forecast tomorrow, Friday, March 8

For him Fridayit is expected that the cold front No. 39 move over the north, northeast and center of the country, interacting with other atmospheric conditions and maintaining the drop in temperature in some areas of Sonora and Chihuahua.

In turn, the anticyclonic circulation will continue to favor a low probability of rain and a hot to very hot afternoon environment over most of the Mexican Republic, with maximum temperatures that could exceed the 40°C in areas of Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos (south), Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Weather forecast for the weekend

He Saturday, an extensive shower and rain are expected in several regions, as well as a further drop in temperature in specific areas. On Sunday, these weather conditions will continue with showers and rain in some areas, along with a maintenance of cold weather in various parts of the country.