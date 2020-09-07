Highlights: Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 1,110 points or 2.81 percent.

The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty lost 314 points or 2.7 percent.

Today, shares of Granules India and TCS can do wonders in the stock market

Banking stocks can be seen today

new Delhi

The direction of domestic stock markets will be determined by the developments related to the India-China tension this week and the trend of the Kovid-19 epidemic. Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 1,110 points or 2.81 percent. On the other hand, the National Stock Exchange Nifty lost 314 points or 2.7 percent. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Siddharth Khemka, Head of Retail Research, said, “Going forward, sector or share-based activities will be seen in the market. The possibility of profit booking in between can not be ruled out. Let us know what will be the impact on the stock market today and in which stocks can be seen fast.

Continuing decline in US tech stocks

Nasdaq saw a fall on Friday as investors dumped technology stocks. The fear of a slight economic recovery was also a major reason for this. The Dow Jones also closed down 159 points, while the S & P500 lost nearly 0.81 percent.

These stocks, including TCS, will be seen fast

Today the stock market rose in stocks like Granules India, Jain Irrigation, Tata Consultancy Services, Century Textiles, Aditya Birla Money, Astec Lifesciences, Nestle India, VST Tillers, Vertoz Advertising, Lakshmi Machines, Gujarat Apollo Industries, Shiva Texyarn and Indo Thai Securities Can be seen. These stocks can prove to be attractive to investors today.

RRB Exam Date: 1.40 lakh jobs in railway, know when the exam will be

Banking shares may be seen falling

Many banking stocks may see a decline today. Today BHEL, ICICI Bank, RBL Bank, GMR Infrastructure, DLF, Canara Bank, Adani Ports, Indian Hotels, Cholamandalam Investment, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Future Enterprises, Himadri Specialty, Karur Vysya Bank, Karnataka Bank, Aksh Optifibre, Sanghi Industries, Before investing in stocks like Raymond, Adani Transmission and NIIT, there is a need to think very well as to why these may be showing a downward trend today.

These shares can be bought

Purchases may be seen today due to the possibility of a rally in stocks like Granules India, AstraZeneca, Amber Enterprises India, Timken India and Adani Gas. Let us know that on Friday, these stocks touched a 52-week high.

The selling pressure will remain on these stocks today

There are some stocks that touched a 52-week low on Friday. These include Rajesh Exports, Max India and Kuantum Papers. Due to weakness in these stocks, selling pressure may be seen.