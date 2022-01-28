External shot of Varese that in the recovery of the thirteenth day (postponed for Covid) breaks Trento 84-90 hooking Fortitudo in the standings. The Openjobmetis, which greeted Alessandro Gentile (finished in Brindisi) this week, is no longer alone at the bottom of the rankings. The victory of the team led by the new coach Roijakkers was deserved and bears the signature of Marcus Keene, author of a monstrous 31-point performance (16 of which in the last quarter alone).

the match

–

Seven points each from Flaccadori and Williams push Trento forward immediately (18-6). Some attacks managed badly, however, give confidence to Varese who scores a 2-15 run with which he passes forward (23-24 at the end of the first quarter). L’Aquila tries to escape again but Beane and Reyes keep the Lombards in contact, who with the Dominican’s dunk bring the match in a draw at the long interval (42-42). The six yarn stitches of Trento at the exit of the changing rooms seem to be the dawn of a new escape. The game, however, remains in perfect balance, with the two teams never more distant than possession, except after the coach whistled at Keene (64-60). The last quarter thus opens in a draw (64-64) and this time Varese is the one to escape who finds the maximum advantage of the evening (66-73). Trento does not give up and returns to contact with a fundamental Flaccadori, but Keene is lethal and gives the victory to Varese with his screaming last ten minutes.

Trento: Flaccadori 23, Williams 18, Saunders 15

Varese: Keene 31, Reyes 17, Beane 15