Lara Croft and her dual pistols will be backflipping their way onto iOS, Android and Netflix on 14th February with the release of Tomb Raider Reloaded (and, why yes, that is Lara’s birthday).

In addition to this news, it has also been revealed that actress Keeley Hawes, known for her TV roles in Line of Duty, Ashes to Ashes and many more, will reprise her role as Lara Croft for this release.

Hawes previously voiced Lara in Tomb Raider Legend, Anniversary and Underworld, along with spin-offs Lara Croft: Guardian of the Light and Temple of Osiris.

A little teaser for what’s coming in Tomb Raider Reloaded.

Tomb Raider Reloaded is the first roguelike title in the Tomb Raider franchise, and will task players with obtaining the ancient Scion artifact.

Of course, obtaining the artifact won’t be a walk in the park, with players needing to clear ever-changing rooms filled with enemies (both old and new) and negotiating hazardous traps and puzzles (well, this is Tomb Raider, after all ). This quest will take Lara and players to many far-flung and iconic locations from the series, including St. Francis’ Folly and The Lost Valley. So, yes, that means dinosaurs.

In addition to these familiar destinations, Reloaded players will also notice some familiar faces from the Tomb Raider series popping up here and there, such as Anaya Imanu and Lara’s former mentor Werner Von Croy. Croft Manor’s long-suffering butler Winston will also show up at some point, although I haven’t heard any mention of a freezer…

Android users interested in giving Tomb Raider Reloaded a go on its release can pre-register now via the Google Play Store. Those who do will receive a “unique Golden version” of Lara’s dual pistols in the game on its release.

Meanwhile, iOS users can sign up for notifications on its release via the game’s website.

In the meantime, if you have Tomb Raider itch that needs scratching sooner rather than later, a free DLC for Powerwash Simulator that tasks players with removing all the dirt and grime from Croft Manor is available to play now.