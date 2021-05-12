Berlin (AFP)

Fritz Keeler announced his resignation from the presidency of the German Football Association, after comparing one of his opponents with a Nazi judge, in the midst of negotiations with coach Hanzi Flick to succeed Joachim Loew, after the upcoming European Cup.

Keeler, 64, came under great pressure after comparing his deputy, Rainer Koch, with the Nazi judge, Roland Frazler, last April.

The German Federation announced that Keeler will hand over his mandate next Monday, after his appearance before the Federation’s internal court to respond to his extraneous expressions.

Despite his apology and acceptance to be heard, Keeler was forced to resign by the heads of several regional federations, who demanded that he quit his duties.

The president of the Freiburg club was unanimously elected in 2019 with the task of restoring calm to the strong union, after internal disputes, following allegations of corruption scandals.

His predecessor, Reinhard Grendel, was forced to resign to accept a generous gift, while the latter’s predecessor, Wolfgang Niersbach, left his duties in 2015 following a scandal: he was being pursued by a vote-buying case to host the 2006 World Cup.

German Federation director Oliver Bierhoff is currently negotiating to contract with Flick, Bayern Munich coach who has resigned from his post, to succeed Loew after the continental cup scheduled for next month, and the German Federation is preparing for the 2024 European Cup hosting.