Berlin (dpa)

The German Football Association announced that the heads of the local and regional federations of the federation demanded the resignation of Fritz Keeler, president of the federation.

The union explained that these presidents withdrew confidence from Keeler and Secretary-General Friedrich Curtius, this comes after Keeler compared his deputy, Rainer Koch, to the Nazi judge Roland Frysler.

In a statement published on the official website of the German Football Association, the vote of no confidence in Keeler from the regional leaders ended with the approval of 26 members, and nine objections, while two abstained from the vote, and Secretary General Curtius lost a similar vote.

The meeting described Keller’s analogy of his deputy to a Nazi judge as “totally unacceptable” and “he was found guilty in the strongest possible terms.”

“The regional and state federations of the German Football Association (DFB) represent a democratic, tolerant and diverse society, and the president’s statement contradicts the principles and values ​​of these federations,” the statement said.

The statement added that the meeting gave Keeler and Curtius time to consider their next steps in the aftermath of the no-confidence vote, as both were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources told Deutsche Presse-Agentur dpa that Koch did not accept Keeler’s apology at a meeting between them today, which increased pressure on the German Football Association president.

The German Confederation is witnessing a long-standing struggle for power between the camps of Keeler and Curtius.

Curtius called on the Ethics Committee of the German Football Association (DFB) to investigate Keller’s comparison of his deputy to a Nazi judge who has been widely condemned in the country. In return, Keller addressed his staff with an emotional message but said he would not resign.

The German Football Association, which has more than 7 million members, has suffered from the scandal for years, most notably over the suspicious payment case for Germany’s hosting of the World Cup in 2006.

Wolfgang Niersbach resigned from his position as president of the German Football Association in 2015 due to the 2006 World Cup case, before his successor Reinhard Grendel took the same action in 2019 after accepting an expensive watch, Keller is Grendel’s successor and it appears that he faces the same fate as well after today’s vote.

The German newspaper “Bild am Sonntag” reported that the German Football Association (DFB) work council announced in an internal message that the federation had presented a “catastrophic picture” recently, and called for “directional decisions.”

According to the letter, “When starting over, the structural and personal consequences cannot be excluded.”