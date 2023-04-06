After finding true love in ‘Schmigadoon!’ and wanting to escape, again, from the routine, Josh (Keegan Michael-Key) and Melissa (cecily strong) return to this magical town, but this time they find it different: more evolved, darker and less innocent, so they delve into the musicals of the 60s and 70s.

“I have the luxury of not having to withdraw anymore because now Josh is starting to enjoy musicals more., and I love musicals. The fact that I have allowed myself to open up to that allows my life to give more to the character, something different that I really enjoy”, says actor Keegan Michael Key during a press conference, via Zoom, regarding his character in ‘Schmicago’, name of the second season of the series that premiered on Apple TV +.

“This second part is full of dynamite. It looked like it was going to be challenging, but we did it and we solved it. In the first, everything looked like a cartoon, now everything is darker, more real, we see more of the corners reflected in the streets, under the light poles, and for me that reality is very exciting and also scares a bit, but in the good sense,” Keegan says.

“I think both seasons have been very nice for the two characters, they are genuinely funny and have a lot of heart. It has been a blessing. For me this journey, which Melissa takes to find happiness, is obviously a part of my own life, something that many people can relate to, finding how to love themselves. She looks for true love in another person, but in this season she will look to love herself, ”reflects Cecily Strong.

“In ‘Schmicago,’ there’s something that may bring this couple closer together, particularly since these musicals aren’t familiar with either Melissa or Josh; So, there’s like a situation where ‘you have to be together’. They are partners and they need to get through this without messing anything up,” she adds.

Since their debut, ‘Schmigadoon!’ broke audience records and won awards, including Emmy Awards and AFI Awards. One of the virtues of this production, in addition to the story, lies in the careful choice of the musicals (this time the star is ‘Chicago’), by the renowned producer Cinco Paul, as well as the solid cast and dancers, including featuring stars like Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, jamie camil, Kristin Chenoweth, among others. “We are big fans of the dancers, they are incredible”, they say in chorus.

Josh (Keegan Michael-Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) return to this magical town. Photo: Apple TV

— Are you ready for a third season?

— Cecily: Always ready.

– Keegan: We have no idea who would go, but we are there with the bells ringing.

— The series addresses the subject of loving yourself and the possibility of choosing happiness at the end of the day. What is happiness for you at the end of the day?

— Cecily: I think limits are very important, learning to say ‘no’ to some things, and saying yes is more meaningful. It is valuing your own time, the one that you get to share with others and you give more of yourself when you are not adjusted.

Keegan: me what helps me with that happiness is to remember every day the perception of how the world is. If I see it as a challenge or problem, that will be it; if it’s like an opportunity, that will be it; and if you decide to see it as a gift, it will be a gift. Choose how you are going to look at everything that comes to you that day.