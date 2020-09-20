Teams searching for the skeletons of those missing in the 2013 disaster in Kedarnath have returned to Bearang. Not a single male skeleton has been found in a 4-day research expedition. Of the 10 teams involved in the investigation, 9 teams have returned. The tenth team’s campaign has been extended for 1 day. This team is continuing the campaign on the hill above Rambara and will return on Sunday.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said that 9 out of 10 teams left for search operation have returned. No male skeletons have been found on the tracking route. The expedition of a team over Rambara has been extended for 1 day. Some male skeletons are likely to be found here. In the four-day search campaign, all the teams have campaigned in the surrounding areas and trucks including Gaurikund, Gomukhada, Munkatiya, Sonprayag, Triyuginarayan, Garud Chatti, Kalimath, Rambada.

Search campaigns conducted earlier

In 2013, many people died and thousands went missing in the horrific disaster in Kedarnath. Periodically expeditions were conducted to search for the remains of the missing people. More than 600 male skeletons have been recovered so far. On the orders of the court, 10 teams were formed under the leadership of the Superintendent of Police. From September 16, all 10 teams started a four-day campaign to find male skeletons. No male skeletons have been found in the expedition this time.