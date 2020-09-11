The fans of K are not only out of India but also out of here. His fans in the Puri world are working day and night to get him justice. Meanwhile, the film’s director ‘Gattu’ has shared a video of Sushant. Have remembered today, spent 3 years with him. He wrote alongside the post that I wish Sushant would have known how much his fans love him.

Missed 3 years old day, Wish I wrote

3 years ago our last project ‘Kedarnath’ started on this day itself. Brother, all our memories are with us. I wish you knew how much your fans love you. I wish some vicious minded people would not have convinced you about other things … I wish you could see how your fans are fighting to get you justice. They have turned the world over for you and I hear your voice, let me go sir

Riya accused of taking drugs on the set of ‘Kedarnath’

The death knell of Sushant Singh Rajput is yet to be resolved. After his passing, there were reports of socialism and nepotism on social media. Sushant’s fans shared several videos claiming that the film industry did not do well because of being an outsider. At the same time, drug angle has also surfaced in this case. Riya Chakraborty alleges that Sushant is taking drugs from the set of the film ‘Kedarnath’. He also said that his co-stars also take drugs.