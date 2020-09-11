Missed 3 years old day, Wish I wrote
3 years ago our last project ‘Kedarnath’ started on this day itself. Brother, all our memories are with us. I wish you knew how much your fans love you. I wish some vicious minded people would not have convinced you about other things … I wish you could see how your fans are fighting to get you justice. They have turned the world over for you and I hear your voice, let me go sir
Riya accused of taking drugs on the set of ‘Kedarnath’
The death knell of Sushant Singh Rajput is yet to be resolved. After his passing, there were reports of socialism and nepotism on social media. Sushant’s fans shared several videos claiming that the film industry did not do well because of being an outsider. At the same time, drug angle has also surfaced in this case. Riya Chakraborty alleges that Sushant is taking drugs from the set of the film ‘Kedarnath’. He also said that his co-stars also take drugs.
