3inuSan has just released on Kickstarter a 5 in 1 mechanical keyboard, the KEBOHUB EE01.

This represents a game-changer for Mac and Windows users who demand maximum work efficiency; this keyboard boasts an impressive array of features that make it stand out from the crowd, just think it has a compact 87-key layout which saves more space and is designed for those who need to type fast.

This keyboard is equipped with a integrated hub with five portscomposed of a USB-C port, three USB-A ports And an HDMI portwhich offers the convenience of connecting multiple devices at the same time, this obviously proves to be especially beneficial for those who need to multitask to take advantage of the great multi-screen setup.

Thanks to the HDMI 2.0 port, you’ll be able to maximize your workspace by allowing you to connect a second, larger monitor with higher resolution, saving you the hassle of editing text on a small iPad, and enhancing your viewing experience with compatibility for 2K, 1080P and 720P.

The keyboard allows for lightning-fast data transfer up to 5Gbps with 1GB of data in just 5 seconds, which is especially useful for people who require efficient and fast data transfer across various devices.

The KEBOHUB EE01 features 18 RGB lighting effects, such as “Flowers bloom” and “Snowy spring”, which enliven your typing experience with a touch of excitement, also offers the flexibility to customize the keyboard backlight by adjusting brightness, speed and direction. You can even change the color of each key to suit your mood and preferences.

What’s behind the design of the KEBOHUB EE01

Designed for long life, the KEBOHUB EE01 supports up to 70 million keystrokes, well above other keyboards. The double-snap keycaps ensure that the letters don’t fade over time, and the hot-swappable switches allow you to easily change switches without having to replace or disassemble the entire keyboard.

One of the most impressive features of the KEBOHUB EE01 is its ability to charge your devices, such as phones, desktop fans and power banks. Say goodbye to the headache of dead batteries while working and hello to uninterrupted productivity with KEBOHUB EE01.

The KEBOHUB EE01 is ideal for Mac and Windows users. It’s compatible with both operating systems, ensuring you can use it no matter what computer you’re working on. It also comes with keycaps for both Mac and Windows for easy replacement.

KEBOHUB EE01 is a unique mechanical keyboard that boasts a plethora of features that will leave you mesmerized. With the ability to charge your devices, create a multi-screen setup, and transfer data at lightning speed, this keyboard is a must-have for those who demand the ultimate in work efficiency. Get ready to elevate your productivity to a whole new level with the KEBOHUB EE01.

The KEBOHUB EE01 is available now on Kickstarter for just $84, a 40% savings off future retail price, from April 4th to May 4th. This incredible deal includes not only a keyboard, but also an extra set of gray keycaps, 4 extra Windows keycaps, 4 extra matching switches, a key puller, and a switch puller.

