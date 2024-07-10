Kebhouze, Gianluca Vacchi’s chain doesn’t take off: three restaurants sold to pay off debt. Here’s who

The kebab empire launched in 2021 by Gianluca Vacchithe eccentric entrepreneur-influencer and one of the assets ends up with a well-known chef. A few weeks ago, in fact, within a few days of each other, the activities of three premises with the brand “Kebabs”, all based in Milan.

The first one in via Porro Lambertenghi was sold last May to the Japanese Akira Yoshidaformer five-a-side football player and owner of the Ramen Worldfor a price of 75 thousand euros, of which 45 thousand euros as goodwill.

The second venue in via Marghera under the brand Kebabs it was instead sold for only 10 thousand euros last May 7th at Endup srl of the brothers Christian and Simone Casiraghi.

Finally, the third premises in Corso di Porta Ticinese were sold last June 20th for 30 thousand euros to BBQ of the famous chef Joseph (Joe) Bastianich which controls it through the Orsone srla company already active in the catering sector, and which in 2023 had a turnover of over 3 million.

First member of Kebabs and the Cofiva Holding Of Cows followed by the Zone Hub Of Edward Sorgoni. Last fall, the partners had met to acknowledge that the accumulated losses of 1.9 million euros had reduced the capital of one million by more than a third. Therefore, to cover the liabilities, it was necessary to eliminate the reserves, reduce the capital from one million to 264 thousand euros and then reconstitute it at one million.