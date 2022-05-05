Girona is two games away, if Míchel’s calculations are correct, from secure a spot in the promotion playoff. The coach considered that to be in the top six at the end of the season, his team would need to win at least two games out of the four that remain. And the first push is to be given this Monday. The block from Girona receives Tenerife and it is a key duel in the fight for fourth place. The people of Tenerife add two points more than the rojiblancos in the table and Girona wants to use the fortress of Montilivi to beat them. The squad does not think about anything else and made it clear this Thursday Ibrahim Kebe. The midfielder, who reappeared last matchday against Alcorcón after almost two months injured, was optimistic. Besides, aims to start in midfield to make up for the absence, due to suspension, of Pol Lozano.

His feelings after the injury: “I’m fine, I’m back and I feel great. If they told me a month ago that I would play against Alcorcón, I wouldn’t have believed it. I thought the season was over. The truth is that I’m fine and for Monday I’m here to play for as long as the coach sees. I’m training to be a starter and I could be.”

The game against Tenerife: “We prepare for the match like the others. It’s a direct rival and a test match for the playoff because maybe it’s up to us later on. We’re ready and the coach tells us that we have to stay focused and get to the playoff well. We prepare with enthusiasm, we want Let the game come.”

Girona will play knowing what their direct rivals have done: “I don’t care, we go about our business. We don’t look at those above us. We have to do our job.”

Four points of margin with respect to his pursuers: “We are the most important, we go day by day. It is true that direct promotion is very difficult for us and now we think more about the playoff. Little by little, we will try to win the game against Tenerife however we can”.

Fear of another playoff? “Hopefully we get there. If we get there, all the players must be plugged in, like we are now. It doesn’t matter if you play five minutes, you have to be plugged in because the playoff isn’t won by talent or anything, it’s won by team. We have to be plugged in to Make a Difference”.

His steps in Girona: “When I arrived, my goal was to be with the first team and have a professional contract. At first it was difficult because I didn’t speak Spanish and football was different. I came from another world football-wise. The club helped me a lot and I’ve gotten used to it “.