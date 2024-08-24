Lucasfilm and Disney decided to cancel the series of Star Wars: The Acolyteand because of this not only is the reason behind this decision being revealed but also that actor Keanu Reeves was going to participate. Not as a cameo but as a key character.

The first to speak on the subject was reporter Jeff Sneider, who first mentioned that he heard this rumor, which surfaced recently. At least for him the information, as surprising as it may be, seems to be valid.

Reeves was the first choice for the role of Jedi Master Sol. The job ultimately went to South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, famous for playing Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game from Netflix. So why couldn’t Keanu Reeves participate in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

Due to scheduling issues, he was unable to participate in this Disney+ series. It’s no wonder he’s one of the most popular actors in Hollywood today.

At least Sneider thinks that’s the reason Reeves couldn’t make it to the show. In addition to talking about Keanu Reeves as Jedi Master Sol in Star Wars: The Acolyteas we mentioned before, shared the reason behind its cancellation.

It has nothing to do with the negative comments against the show. It simply did not attract enough attention. The ratings were below expectations.

Some new details on Lucasfilm’s decision to cancel The Acolyte have emerged, and, as you probably figured, the vocal fan backlash didn’t have much (if anything) to do with it… https://t.co/8Gy81RlBCY — SFFGazette (@SFFGazette) August 24, 2024

According to this reporter after the first two episodes the public interest collapsed. This was very different from Andorwhich started low and began to rise with each episode. Now this program already has its second season in production.

The reviews also helped a lot, and in the case of Star Wars: The Acolyte were mixed. Is it possible that Keanu Reeves’ involvement made a difference? We may never know.

