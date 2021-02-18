Constantine He is one of those DC characters that no matter how hard he tries, he can’t stand out beyond the comics. He had a movie with Keanu Reeves that became his fans many years later. Then a series that was canceled with just one season. Now, you will try your luck on HBO Max.

Now, many thought that the ideal would be to have Keanu Reeves in the role once again, however, his version of Constantine It was a bit far from DC Comics and now they are going a different path.

According to the information currently circulating, the new one is already being searched Constantine for the HBO series Max. The series that JJ Abrams will be in charge of is looking for an actor in his late twenties to take the role.

You have to remember that Matt Ryan recently played Constantine both in Arrow like in Legends of Tomorrow. Before, he had the character between 2014 and 2015 and we could consider it a miracle that they took him into account for the Arrowverse.

Constantine will return in Justice League Dark

Screenwriter Guy Bolton was hired to write the series Constantine for HBO Max. This new production will focus less on religion and more on the horror elements of the comics. According to reports, the production team is looking to cast an actor for the lead role who looks like a young Riz Ahmed.

Constantine follows the same trend as other DC characters who have a series in development for the service of HBO Max. Last year, the streaming platform gave the green light to a prequel to The batman, Green lantern and a series of Peacemaker, as well as the program Justice League Dark by JJ Abrams.

In what we see when the actor who will take the role of Constantine appears, we remind you that The Suicide Squad by James Gunn will be available on HBO Max and in theaters (which are open) from August 6, 2021. Also not Let’s forget that this streaming service will be available in Latam from June 2021.

