Sega has announced the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack will be coming to Sonic x Shadow Generations as DLC just ahead of the film’s release.

And yes, it’ll star Keanu Reeves as the voice of Shadow.

The DLC will be inspired by scenes from the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film and arrive ahead of its release on 12th December.

Sonic x Shadow Generations – Story TrailerWatch on YouTube

The news was shared at tonight’s PlayStation State of Play with a glimpse of gameplay from the DLC. Shadow sports a furrier design similar to that of the film and is seen racing through Tokyo as seen in the film’s latest trailer.

“This title has been developed to satisfy not just the Sonic game fans, but also those who see the Sonic movie and become fans of Sonic and Shadow for the first time,” said series producer Shun Nakamura on the PlayStation Blog.

“But of course, we didn’t expect to have Shadow from the movie included in this game, as the world for the movie and game are different – ​​we thought that it would be challenging to do so.

“However, we saw an almost festival-like opportunity where we have the movie and game being launched almost at the same time. We decided to pursue it and have work on movie-related content with development starting last Autumn.”

The aim is for fans to watch the film and then re-experience it as part of Sonic x Shadow Generations. The DLC won’t have a strict story relating directly to the film, but is inspired by the Tokyo setting.

As for including Reeves, Nakamura stated: “It was an incredibly secretive process, so when we started to implement the voice in the game, we actually weren’t told who this voice is. The voice recording was handled by Iizuka-san in the US, so when we received the recorded voice files, we listened to it and felt, is this that actor…?, so we were also surprised after the official announcement from Paramount!”

The Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie Pack is included in the game’s digital deluxe edition. The film will be released on December 21st.

Earlier today, more Sonic news was shared during the Sonic Central stream, including new gameplay of Sonic x Shadow Generations and an upcoming comic collaboration with DC.