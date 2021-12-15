The talented Keane Reeves just surprised fans of DC Comics, as he confessed that he is willing to return to act as John costantine for a sequel to the film.
In an interview with television host Stephen Colbert on his show The Late Show, Canadian actor Keanu Reeves shared his interest in the role of Constantine developing further, but that, perhaps, someone else can do it.
However, he also referred to himself: “I would love to play John Constantine from the (film) Constantine. I’ve tried, I’ve tried, Stephen. “
On the other hand, it is not the first time that the Hollywood star refers to the character. Previously, he told Esquire: “I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I have played many Johns. How many Johns have I done? I don’t even know. I think there are more than ten. But anyway, I would love the opportunity to play Constantine again. “
Also, who has spoken about a possible continuation of the film Constantine is the director of the film Francis Lawrence al medio / Film: “I think we all wanted to do it. It was quite successful. We wanted to make a responsible, more R-rated film. By responsible, I mean we would make a movie that didn’t cost as much as the original, which we thought was going to be PG-13. “
“We worked on the sequel for a while. It was difficult to think where to take her. What I really liked about the first one was that it was a very personal story, so I thought it would be a mistake to get caught up in supernatural quackery. The idea of a personal story was really interesting, and that was the hardest to find, ”he continued.
Although nothing is certain so far, Francis Lawrence revealed that he has already discussed it with Keanu Reeves for a likely project: “We have been talking about it recently. I always stuck with all of us because we all love the movie, and especially realizing that there is a real cult following for this movie, it would be fun to make it. Keanu, Akiva and I have talked about it“.
