The talented Keane Reeves just surprised fans of DC Comics, as he confessed that he is willing to return to act as John costantine for a sequel to the film.

It is still uncertain whether Keanu Reeves would reprise the role of Constantine. Photo: Warner Bros.

In an interview with television host Stephen Colbert on his show The Late Show, Canadian actor Keanu Reeves shared his interest in the role of Constantine developing further , but that, perhaps, someone else can do it.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Matrix: resurrections’: Tom Hardy could have cameo in film with Keanu Reeves

However, he also referred to himself: “I would love to play John Constantine from the (film) Constantine. I’ve tried, I’ve tried, Stephen. “

On the other hand, it is not the first time that the Hollywood star refers to the character. Previously, he told Esquire: “I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I have played many Johns. How many Johns have I done? I don’t even know. I think there are more than ten. But anyway, I would love the opportunity to play Constantine again. “

YOU CAN SEE: Chronological order of the Spiderman movies: from Tobey, Andrew to Tom Holland

Also, who has spoken about a possible continuation of the film Constantine is the director of the film Francis Lawrence al medio / Film: “I think we all wanted to do it. It was quite successful. We wanted to make a responsible, more R-rated film. By responsible, I mean we would make a movie that didn’t cost as much as the original, which we thought was going to be PG-13. “

Constantine poster. The film was released in 2005 and had mixed reviews. Photo: Warner Bros.

“We worked on the sequel for a while. It was difficult to think where to take her. What I really liked about the first one was that it was a very personal story, so I thought it would be a mistake to get caught up in supernatural quackery. The idea of ​​a personal story was really interesting, and that was the hardest to find, ”he continued.

YOU CAN SEE: Spider-Man no way home: Maguire and Garfield confirmed? Marvel executive thrills fans

Although nothing is certain so far, Francis Lawrence revealed that he has already discussed it with Keanu Reeves for a likely project: “We have been talking about it recently. I always stuck with all of us because we all love the movie, and especially realizing that there is a real cult following for this movie, it would be fun to make it. Keanu, Akiva and I have talked about it “.