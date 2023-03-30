The American actor, who knows the sufferings of life so well, confessed that today he owes his happiness to his partner

Keanu Reeves he is a happy man. Finally. It was he himself who told it, when, answering a question from a journalist from People managed to describe his last “moment of bliss“: “A couple of days ago, with my darling”. A full-blown declaration of love, referring to his current partner, Alexandra Grantone visual artist which deals with examining the language and written texts through painting, drawing and sculpture.

their love story — Upon his response, Reeves (in theaters these weeks with John Wick 4) added: “We were at the bed. We were connected. We smiled and laughed and giggled. We felt great. It was really nice to be together.” Sweet words, the first that – for confidentiality reasons – reach the media from the actor with respect to his current partner. The two they started dating in 2017, but in reality they have known each other for much longer because their first meeting dates back to 2009, at a party. Over the years the two have established a fruitful collaboration which has led, among other things, to the publication of the book Ode to Happiness and Shadows, by Reaves, illustrated by Grant himself. A profitable professional relationship, which also led them to found a small publishing house called X Artists Books. Then, around 2019, the spark and the first public release together. On that occasion, to protect her from morbid actions, Reaves defined her a friend. See also NBA player arrested for drunk driving and carrying a weapon

who is alexandra grant — Born on April 4, 1973, Alexandra Grant was raised between Mexico City and then above all Paris. The performer cut her teeth around Europe. Here, taking advantage of the Parisian and European environments, she trained as an artist and visual artistmaking painting, drawing, sculpture and video his working tools.

keanu reeves past — Both very reserved, in recent years Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant they were very careful about their outings in public. He, in particular, needed a lot of time to be able to come to terms with the many pains of his life: first his father’s abandonment, then his friend’s death River Phoenixin 1993. The car accident in which his partner was involved Jennifer Symein 2001, which resulted in the death of the child they were expecting, Ava. The disappearance of Jennifer herself, just 18 months later, in another car accident. And then KimReeves’ sister, who has been ill with leukemia for years and lives in Rome. See also Millonarios will premiere its digital channel on February 22