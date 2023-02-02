American actor Keanu Reeves went to court to get protection from a man who is pursuing him, who is trying to prove his relationship with the artist. About this on Wednesday, February 1, wrote the portal TMZ.

The Matrix star’s attorney has filed a lawsuit asking the judge to protect Keanu and his partner Alexandra Grant from a 38-year-old man named Brian Dixon who has been harassing them for months.

According to the actor himself, he had to hire a private firm to investigate this case, as Dixon continued to appear at the actor’s house without an invitation and found different ways to the house.

The material reported that Dixon violated the boundaries of private property six times from November to January. So, for the first time, on November 5, he entered through the side gate and fell asleep in the backyard.

The next time, the man left a suspicious backpack on Reeves’ property, which, according to the actor’s lawyer, contained a DNA testing kit “apparently intended to be used by Mr. Reeves in a delusional attempt to prove they were related.”

What’s more, Reeves fans claim that Dixon continues to post disturbing messages on social media, calling himself “Jasper Keith Reeves.”

It is noted that at the moment the court has issued a temporary ban on Dixon to approach Keanu and Alexandra closer than 100 yards (approximately 91 m), reports “Gazeta.Ru”.

