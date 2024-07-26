Actor Keanu Reeves says his kneecap crunches like chips when it breaks

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has shared details of the on-set accident that left him on crutches in January 2024. The 59-year-old actor spoke on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, quotes People edition.

Reeves confirmed that he suffered the fracture while filming Luck, in which he stars alongside Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer. After filming a scene, he was leaving the set barefoot in his bathing suit and slipped on a plastic-covered floor.

The actor explained that he failed to properly tuck his leg into a pocket in the plastic. “Then, like in slow motion, I started falling. I put my hands out, but I couldn’t get my knee out, the joint locked up, and I dislocated it. My kneecap cracked like a potato chip. Comedy is hard, man,” he told the host.

Aziz Ansari, who is directing the film, spoke about Reeves’ knee injury in April.

Earlier, actor Jeremy Renner, who in January 2023 was hit by a snowplow, broke 38 bones, nearly lost an eye, suffered a skull fracture and many other serious injuries, spoke about the difficulties of recovery. Renner recalled that when the rolling snowplow caught him, his leg, which was caught by the tracks, was twisted like a pretzel, his lung burst, almost all of his ribs were broken, a crack appeared in his head, and his left eye fell out of its socket.