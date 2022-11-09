Some time ago it was announced ballerinafilm that will serve as a spin off of the franchise John Wickwhich is clearly going to be starred by Anne of Arms. Given this, fans wondered if Keanu Reeves will return in this film, and fortunately for many, the production house has mentioned that we will see it on the screen.

This exciting report comes on the heels of the announcement that the new film will also see Ian McShane return to the franchise as Winstonthe manager of The Continental Hotel. It’s still unclear if Reeves’ appearance will be a cameo or if he will have a larger role in the overall plot of this alternate story from that universe.

The news of the return of Reeves to the John Wick universe comes a few weeks after reports that the actor had exited the project Devil in the White City in Hulu. To this is added that there is also a series of the character on the way, of which there are not many details revealed yet, but it is expected that much more information will soon be available.

Here is the synopsis that is known from the fourth part:

John Wick faces his deadliest adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head growing ever higher, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he searches for the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.

ballerina It doesn’t have a release date yet, but john wick 4 will hit theaters in 2023.

Via: Collider