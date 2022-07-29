Batman is the most iconic antihero in DC Comics history. Not for nothing he was taken to the big screen on multiple occasions and, now, it was the turn of Keanu Reeves with the film “DC: League of Super Pets”, in which he lent his voice.

“It’s always been a dream (to play the Bat Man),” he confessed to Extra, admitting that it was complicated by his age and the great work that Robert Pattinson does. However, his fantasy has just come true.

In an interview for ScreenRant, the director of the film, Jared Stern, expressed that he could not be more grateful for the opportunity to work with the actor and praised his performance.

“Keanu Reeves’ voice was a perfect match for that. I think he would have made a great live-action Batman, but he’s wonderful as our animated Batman and more importantly for our movie. I think he’s a guy who could really use a pet. And he really had fun with it, ”he told the outlet.

“It makes me nervous to direct wonderful, incredible actors, who I’ve loved all my life and I think he was so excited to be Batman. When you work on an animated film, you become a child again, and being Batman seemed like a lot of fun to him.”

What is “DC: League of Super Pets” about?

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a group at a hostel to harness their new powers and help him rescue the superheroes. They are Ace the Hound, PB the Pot-bellied Pig, Merton the Turtle, and Chip the Squirrel.

What is the name of Batman’s dog?

Ace the Bat-Hound is the name of Batman’s dog.