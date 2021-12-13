This is recognized by the star of The Matrix Resurrections during the promotion of his new film.

This December 22 opens in theaters The Matrix Resurrections, the new installment of a saga with many connections to the video game industry, including its leading actor, Keanu reeves, which we were able to see last year in Cyberpunk 2077. He has recently been asked about this presence in the promotion of his new film, claiming that he had not played the RPG-shooter.

“I have not played [a Cyberpunk 2077]. I mean, I’ve seen demos, but i have never played it“Reeves said in an interview with The Verge. However, before this question, the Canadian star made it clear that he was not a video game user.

So far so good, not everyone has to have the same passion for the industry as Henry Cavill, who spent his confinement playing The Witcher, however fans soon remembered a statement from Adam Kicinski, president of CD Projekt RED, during the premiere of Cyberpunk 2077 they said the following: “as far as I know it has not finished yet, but [Reeves] played to [Cyberpunk 2077] and he loves it“.

CDPR continues to work on Cyberpunk 2077 with a view to its optimization on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, where its premiere left many doubts about the Polish team, as well as its adaptation for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S scheduled for early 2022.

Meanwhile, you can review the analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 in its version for PC, where Alejandro Pascual made a complete review of its strengths and weaknesses. Users can also download the technical demo for Unreal Engine 5 and The Matrix.

