Keanu Reeves did not hold back his emotion, during the premiere of John Wick 4, in remembering his recently deceased colleague and friend

Yesterday in Los Angeles was held the premiere of the latest chapter in the film saga of John Wick, the last film in which Lance Reddick starred, the actor who died a few days ago of a heart attack. Keanu Reevesdirector Stahelski and all the cast members remembered their colleague and friend with emotion.

On March 17, the world of cinema learned with great sadness the news of the sudden and unexpected disappearance by a great actor, Lance Reddick.

The 60-year-old was found dead at his home in Los Angeles and his manager has confirmed that the cause of death is attributable to a cardiac arrest.

Many i roles performed by Reddick throughout his television and film career. Among the most successful series in which he starred Fringe, Lost, American Horror Story, Oz and many others.

As far as cinema is concerned, the role that made him best known was undoubtedly that of Charon, the concierge at the Hotel Continental in the saga of John Wick.

Yesterday, the Chinese Theater in Hollywood held the premiere of the fourth chapter of the saga and obviously all those present wanted to remember the late actor.

The words of Keanu Reeves

A blue bow and a long standing ovation were just some of the awards dedicated to Lance Reddick during the ceremony.

Director Chad Stahelski he characterized Reddick as a kind, generous, cooperative and optimistic man.

What struck the most, however, were the words spoken by Keanu Reeves, protagonist of the film, intercepted by reporters on the red carpet. Words also quoted by Fanpage.it.

Every time I was in his presence, I could understand that I was next to a special person, a special artist, a man who had grace and dignity, who had a passion for life and for his craft. Just being in the light of his presence, having the chance to work with him, made me feel that today was special.

Other Lance set mates also remembered him with emotion. Among these too Laurence Fishburne And Ian McShane.