To the delight of fans, Keanu Reeves’ talent is not limited to the big screen. The beloved Hollywood actor debuted as a writer and star of BRZRKR, an action-packed, adrenaline-pumping comic that was talked about after its announcement in 2020.

What is the comic about? The story introduced us to Berseker, a violent agent of the United States Government who goes on dangerous missions in exchange for discovering more about his own past. In reality it would be a warrior who has traveled the world for centuries.

Previously, Reeves revealed that the protagonist was born 80,000 years ago and was a demigod, the son of a god of war. “The guy fought through the centuries due to his father’s compulsion to violence (…), but with the burden of being a trapped man and trying to solve it,” he said.

The success of its launch was so great that Netflix announced an adaptation starring and produced by the artist himself. As if this were not enough, he will also make an anime that will have the voice of the actor to give life to the protagonist.

According to a Variety report, both titles will not directly adapt the events of the comics. They will actually expand the fictional universe with linked stories, be they prequels, spin-offs, or sequels. At the moment there is no further information on the argument.

No launch or production date has been announced either, as the project is in very early stages.