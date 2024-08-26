Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow in Sonic 3 the movie: the news was officially announced through the nice teaser that you can see below, in which Sonic welcomes the actor by starting a clip of Speed, not by chance.
After Jim Carrey and Idris Elbathe cast of the third chapter of the film saga will therefore be able to count on another actor of great depth, who will give a pinch of his own personality to a fascinating character like Shadow.
Created by Doctor Eggman as the “ultimate life form”, Shadow is a sort of dark version of Sonicendowed with the same powers: in the SEGA series he played the role of rival of the protagonist but also of valid ally, and we imagine that in the film we will witness the same path.
What we know so far
Set to hit theaters on December 20, Sonic the Hedgehog Movie 3 will aim to consolidate the great success achieved so far from the transposition of the SEGA franchise, which as you may remember was initially the victim of fierce controversy regarding the design of the protagonist, which was then fortunately corrected.
According to what has emerged so far, the plot of the third episode will follow the events of the video games in many wayswith Shadow waking up from a long cryogenic sleep and going on a desperate search for his friend Maria Robotnik, Doctor Eggman’s granddaughter.
To counter Shadow’s fury, Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Eggman himself will need to form an unprecedented alliance.
