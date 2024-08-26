Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow in Sonic 3 the movie: the news was officially announced through the nice teaser that you can see below, in which Sonic welcomes the actor by starting a clip of Speed, not by chance.

After Jim Carrey and Idris Elbathe cast of the third chapter of the film saga will therefore be able to count on another actor of great depth, who will give a pinch of his own personality to a fascinating character like Shadow.

Created by Doctor Eggman as the “ultimate life form”, Shadow is a sort of dark version of Sonicendowed with the same powers: in the SEGA series he played the role of rival of the protagonist but also of valid ally, and we imagine that in the film we will witness the same path.