To this day, the actress Martha Higareda has been a joke on the internet, and that is due to her stories in which she has met various actors from the world of Hollywood, something that has sounded more now than ryan gosling visited Mexico. However, it is undeniable that she has participated along with other film stars of USAand we saw that a little over a decade ago.

It may not sound so much to some because it really did poorly at the box office, but in 2008 a movie came out known as Street Kingstape in which we have neither more nor less than Chris Evans, Keanu Reeves and her own higareda. And as mentioned, while it wasn’t a hit, it seems to be counting on a resurgence in the catalog of Netflix.

This is the synopsis:

After the death of his wife, Tom Ludlow, a veteran Los Angeles police officer, is going through the worst moment of his life. When evidence implicates him in the murder of a colleague, Tom begins to question the moral integrity and loyalty of the people around him.

Remember that if you have not seen this movie, you can check it out on the red streaming platform.

Editor’s note: The truth is that I did not know that this movie existed, and now it would be worth entering Netflix to see if it is less funny.