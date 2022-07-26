Keanu Reeves was among the protagonists at Comic-Con where he unveiled the future of his comic series BRZRKR. And while the BOOM! Studios did not provide new information on Netflix’s live-action film adaptation, we got some new information on the spin-off animated series.

Stephen Christy di Boom confirmed during the panel that the anime will be produced by the Japanese animation studio Production IG Their previous works include the Ghost in the Shell series and Eden of the East.

Additionally, we learned that the anime was scheduled for two seasons on Netflix. We don’t know the full number of episodes yet, but it looks like the anime will tell a more contained story rather than being an open continuation of the film.

Written by Reeves and Kindt and drawn by Ron Garney, BRZRKR chronicles the bloody life of B, an immortal demigod who spent 80,000 years honing his assassination skills. In the modern era, B works as an agent for the United States government, hoping to finally discover a way to end his unnaturally long life. Reeves will star in the live-action film and will voice B in the anime series.

In addition to these Netflix spin-offs, Reeves is also developing a BRZRKR novel with an unannounced author. Reeves is not yet authorized to name the author, but has revealed that he is one of his favorite writers of his and that he has contacted him specifically to collaborate on the book. The BRZRKR novel will be published by Random House.

As for the comic, Boom will publish the third and final story arc starting in September 2022.

Source: IGN.