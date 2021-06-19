Harry Kane is going through a very complicated moment and the match against Scotland, in which he is impalpable and is replaced, confirms it. Is the constant thought of leaving Tottenham creating problems for the center forward?

It’s not easy to get to a big tournament with the market distraction. Imagine if you have the weight of the expectations of an entire nation on your shoulders. Harry Kane is going through a very complicated moment and the match against Scotland, in which he is impalpable and is replaced, confirms it. Is the constant thought of leaving Tottenham creating problems for the center forward? This is what the two pundits think of ITV, Roy Keane and Graeme Souness. An Irishman and a Scotsman, two who are certainly happy with a bad figure from England. And who put their finger in the plague of the Three Lions underlining how Kane, the star of the team, is making much less than expected.

DISTRACTED – Keane begins, who as usual does not ask to have his say. “He said he wants to leave the Spurs and maybe that has distracted him. It may be something that takes away your energy, thinking you want to change teams or want to talk to another club. It doesn’t help. And he doesn’t look fit, he seems packed. It doesn’t help. he seems to be able to reach his speed and is on his heels all the time. If England is to compete in these European Championships, their star needs to do their utmost. We have seen Lukaku and De Bruyne doing wonders, as well as Ronaldo. And Kane is not at his best. But I’m glad Gareth replaced him, because there are people who say that Kane can’t be taken off, because he’s the star, the main footballer. But if you don’t play, you get changed, period. Rashford it gave a little more energy. But not enough. “

ON THE LEGS – Souness also shares the same idea, enjoying the draw and teasing his opponents. “The Scottish defenders had an easy evening, Kane seemed like the shadow of the player he is. And it’s two games that we say he looks on his legs, that he lacks enthusiasm. I know that a center forward counts 90 percent of the time. on the passes he receives and he does not have much help from the midfield, the median does not work. But Kane does not look like him, he is tired and thinks about a great transfer in the summer. He has to wake up, he is the only England player who at this level He scores regularly. And if he doesn’t in this tournament, the team won’t go far. And apart from him, football doesn’t seem to me to be coming home. Not seen how they are playing. ” Now it’s up to Kane to try and bring him back …

