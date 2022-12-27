Kean, goodbye Raiola-Pimenta: the Juventus striker passes by Alessandro Lucci

The forward of the Juventus Moise Kean he left Enzo Raiola and the lawyer Rafaela Pimenta (who lead the stable that created Mino Raiola)to switch to World Soccer Agency. The agency, which belongs to Alexander Lucciamong his clients, already has many black and white players such as Perin, Bonucci, Cuadrado and Kostic. “Welcome Moise Kean”, reads the Instagram profile of the World Soccer Agency. “We give our warmest welcome to the World Soccer Agency family to Moise Kean, striker born in 2000 for the Italian national team and Juventus!”



Kean-Juventus, redemption idea from Everton

As for his future, kean in the coming months the Juventus will consider what to do. The intention seems to be to take it from theEverton outright. The operation that had brought him on loan with the right to buy is 7 million (two-year loan, of which 3 million last season 4 for the current one), then 28 million plus 3 bonus for the purchase. “Now it will be up to the new agent Lucci to present new proposals: if they are higher than 30 million euros then the Juventus he would certainly take them into consideration”, he wrote in the past few hours calciomercato.com. Kean closed the pre-World Cup phase in great conditions by scoring five goals in the last four games and in friendly preparation for the resumption of Serie A has already scored during the match against Rijeka.

