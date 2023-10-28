Moise Kean will be remembered as the missing protagonist of this Juventus-Verona. On the pitch, he scored two goals, both disallowed: the first due to millimetric offside, the second due to a foul by him at the start of the action. He will also cause discussion when he leaves the pitch: in the 62nd minute, when the fourth official’s illuminated scoreboard indicates his shirt number, the crowd present at the Stadium stands up to give him a standing ovation. However, it is not enough to change the player’s mood, who leaves annoyed and goes straight into the locker room, without passing through the bench. Although Kean himself then returns to the bench and celebrates with his teammates after Cambiaso’s goal.