Juventus striker Moise Kean confesses to DAZN Heroes on the eve of the big match against Roma (which will be commented on the app by Pierluigi Pardo and Dario Marcolin). An intimate chat with the Juventus footballer, who grew up in Asti: the role of a new father, the relationship with American culture and obviously his football career. His first single, OUTFIT, acts as the background to the interview.

Moise Kean on his life before becoming a professional footballer

“I left home at 13 to go and live in the Juventus boarding school because no one could take me to training. I left Asti and a life in high-rise buildings: I was on the streets, I did freestyle and played football in the oratory with older kids, I was the strongest of all even if they were 16, 17 or 18 while I was 11 or 12 (…) When I made my debut in the first team, at 16, I said to myself: “Ok, I'm out of shit”.

Moise Kean, music and career as a rapper

“I like making music, it calms me. Weston McKennie and Rafa Leao are often at my house, we write and sing. We have a song together that's yet to come out, we're working on it.”

Moise Kean and PSG

“I had a great time at PSG, Mbappé and Neymar treated me like friends, we had an excellent relationship and I went out to dinner with them.”

Moise Kean on Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri

“Allegri is a sports dad. Sometimes we still argue but I love him: I don't tell him but he knows it.”

Moise Kean on his Juventus teammates

“I met Miretti once when I was in detention and so they had me sent with the 2003s: I immediately thought he was cool. Everyone was talking about Fagioli: he was very strong, he demonstrated and will demonstrate again. But the one who knows me best of all is Hans Nicolussi Caviglia: he explains the exercises to me, he stops me when I'm about to do or say something stupid. He listens to the worst music in the locker room but he is very open minded, sometimes he even listens to Mozart.”

