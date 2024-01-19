All for his fans! The Argentine group Ke Charactersleadered by Emanuel Noirreturn to Peru to offer an unforgettable concert. This time, the city of Chiclayo You will enjoy the music of the orchestra, which will be accompanied by a series of high-caliber artists. In this note from La República we tell you when the concert will be Ke Characters in Chiclayowhere it will be displayed and how much tickets cost.

Ke Characters Chiclayo 2024: when is its presentation?

The concert of Ke Characters in Chiclayo It will take place on Friday, January 19.

Ke Personajes concert in Chiclayo. Photo: Ke Characters/Instagram

Where and how to buy tickets for Ke Personajes in Chiclayo 2024?

Tickets for the concert Ke Characters in Chiclayo They are for sale through the virtual platform Vivaticket. HERE we tell you how to buy them. Remember that you must register and create an account on the website to be able to proceed with the payment using your debit or credit card.

Enter the Vivaticket platform through THIS LINK

There are four areas available, select the one of your preference

Ready! You can pay for your virtual tickets with your card and see Ke Characters.

Ke Personasjes concert in Chiclayo: what time does it start?

The Ke Personajes concert in Chiclayo will begin at 7 pm

What would be the setlist of Ke Personajes in Chiclayo2024?

' One more day '

' ' I enjoy '

' ' How are you '

' ' It was already '

' ' Blank sheet '

' ' That I cry '

' ' You lie '

' ' Hey woman '

' 'What hurts me'

What artists will accompany Ke Personajes in their concert in Chiclayo?

Caribbean people from Guadeloupe

surprise DJ

