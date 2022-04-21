Have passed two decades since Jonathan Ke Quan (Ke Huy Quan) was on the big screen. Those who have seen “Indiana Jones” will remember the actor as Shorty, the boy who helped Indi, the role of Harrison Ford, on her journey through “The Temple of Doom.”

Also, others will have observed his participation in “The goonies” as Richard ‘Data’ Wang. With these titles that achieved great popularity, his last film released in the United States was 1992’s “Encino man”. After this, he moved away from the acting.

Jonathan Ke Quan and a start in the cinema that he never thought

Born in Vietnam in 1971, the former child star fled the war-torn country with his family when he was just seven years old. Quan told Yahoo Entertainment that he ran away to Hong Kong with his father and six siblings, while his mother went to Malaysia. He did not see her again for over a year, until the whole family was reunited.

Jonathan Ke Quan in “Indiana Jones” opposite Harrison Ford. Photo: diffusion

Four years later, in 1983, Quan accompanied his brother to a casting call for “a big movie” in Los Angeles’s Chinatown. “I was giving him instructions and notes behind the camera,” she recalls. The director of the audition noticed her interest and suggested that she stand in front of the lens for his own test: he got the part.

“Until I did “Indiana Jones” I had never seen a Steven Spielberg or George Lucas movie. I didn’t even know who they were. I remember shooting on stage in London one afternoon and seeing Lucas, Steven, Harrison Ford and then Carrie Fisher walk by. That was amazing for a kid,” he shared with Variety.

After this role, “The Goonies” would come, a story about a group of children in search of a lost treasure that, over time, has been considered a cult.

His career stopped in 2002. On that occasion he mentioned that “the opportunities for Asian artists” were not the same as those of his peers. He has worked as part of production teams and stunt coordinator ever since.

Ke Huy Quan’s return to Hollywood in 2022

While Quan told Yahoo that he was “happy” with his behind-the-scenes career, in 2018 he saw the success of Jon M. Chu’s romantic comedy “Crazy rich asians,” something that motivated him to resume his career in film. cinema.

“When the movie came out and I saw my fellow Asian actors on screen, I wanted to be there with them. I called a friend of mine, asked him if he wanted to represent me and he said yes. Two weeks later, I got a call for “Everything everywhere all at once” with Michelle Yeoh and here I am,” she shared in an engaging interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“Everything Everywhere” Sets Box Office For 2022

With good reviews and a high demand for tickets to see it in theaters, the film with Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan is one of the most striking premieres of the season. The film takes us to meet a Chinese-American woman whose life seems to be completely boring. Nevertheless, everything changes when he finds out that he has the ability to exist in parallel universes.

“I am grateful for the Asian representation that we are seeing now. My return to acting is a direct result of the progress that has been made. It’s also a testament to how important it is not just to Asians, but to all groups of people in general,” he shared with Variety.