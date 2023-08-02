Ke Characters dazzled tourists by singing the theme ‘You go‘ of Group 5. This occurred when the members of the Argentine band were traveling by train to Machu Picchu last Tuesday. The video published by Juan Álvarez, manager of the group, already has more than 4,000 reactions on Instagram and, especially, it has that of the singer Christian Yaipén.

This memorable moment occurred when they and the tourists passed through the beautiful landscapes of Cusco. According to the clip, Emanuel Noir, lead singer of Ke Characters, sings this cumbia song out loud. “Great”, “Enjoy our beautiful Cusco”, “How beautiful”, indicated followers on TikTok.

