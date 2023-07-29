Hundreds of followers of the Argentine band Ke Characters were waiting for the concert scheduled for July 28 in the city of Cusco, an event that was suspended by order of the provincial municipality. In this regard, the vocalist Emanuel Noir spoke through his official social networks. He left an open hope for his followers. What did he say?

Through the official TikTok account of Ke Characters, Emanuel Noir explained the position of the Argentine band regarding what happened in Cusco. According to him, the situation arose as a result of a decision by the Municipality of the Province of Cusco.

“Only the people of Cusco know that we are here, we are staying here. They received us at the airport. The entire band came and unfortunately they tell us that we will not be able to play.”

Note in development…

#Characters #speaks #suspension #concert #Cusco