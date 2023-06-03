Ke Characters soon in Peru. And it is that the Argentine group began a tour of various South American countries and for this reason it will arrive in Peruvian territory, specifically Lima, Arequipa and Cusco. Tickets are already on sale through teleticket. Know all the details in this note.

Fans of the cumbia villera group will be able to enjoy live the voice of Emanuel Noir, leader of Ke Personajes, whose main hits include titles such as “Hey, woman”, “What happened”, “A weekend”, “Don’t come back anymore”, among others.

Ke Characters soon in Peru. Photo: Ke Characters

Where and when will the Ke Characters concert be in Arequipa?

In accordance with teleticket30,000 tickets have been put on sale for his presentation, which will be at the Arena Arequipa (beer garden), scheduled for July 29, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Where to buy tickets to see Ke Characters in Arequipa?

Tickets can be purchased through the Teleticket website and are available for three zones. From May 25 to June 13, the pre-sale with offer prices is in force. Meanwhile, from June 14, the normal sale begins.

Platinum (15,000 entries)

Vip (12,000 tickets)

General (3,000 entries).

Where and when will the Ke Characters concert be in Cusco?

According to teleticket10,000 tickets have been put on sale for its presentation at Cuscowhich will be at the Llaullipata farm, scheduled for July 28, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Where to buy tickets to see Ke Characters in Cusco?

Tickets can be purchased through the Teleticket website and are available for three zones. From May 29 to 31, the pre-sale with offer prices is in force. Meanwhile, from June 1 begins the normal sale.

Platinum (3,500 tickets)

VIP (3,500 tickets)

General (3,000 entries).

Why are they so well known?

The Argentine band gained popularity after a video that went viral on the YouTube platform. Their leader and vocalist is Emanuel Noirwho remembers their arrival at the peak of success in 2022, when they recorded songs with La K’onga, Pablo Lescano (Damas Gratis), Ulises Eyherabide (Rescate), La T and La M, among other artists.

