The request of the hundreds of Peruvian fans was heard. what characters, the acclaimed Argentine cumbia villera band, confirmed a concert in Lima after several weeks of expectations. Finally, teleticket announced that the show will take place next Thursday, July 27, at the Parque de la Exposición. In this way, the group’s followers will be able to enjoy the best of their repertoire with songs like “Como la flor”, “Ya no vuelves”, among others.

“This July 27, the cumbia group that is breaking it arrives for the first time,” wrote the ticket holder on her social networks. At the moment, the batch of tickets that went on pre-sale was sold out in a matter of hours. Now, the general sale will start this Sunday the 28th and you can buy the tickets on the Teleticket website with prices ranging between S/148 and S/275.