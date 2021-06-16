The Brooklyn phenomenon plays all 48 ‘, with a triple space double and 20 points in the last quarter: “But I’m already thinking about game-6”. Nash: “One of the greatest ever, he did something really special”

It is not easy to find the words to describe Kevin Durant’s performance, even the protagonists of an evening that will remain in the history of the Nets are struggling. The Brooklyn phenomenon remains on the court for the whole 48 ‘and brings back to life the home team that seemed to be one step away from the abyss by 17 points in the middle of the third quarter. KD scores a triple space double (49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists), scores 20 points in the last quarter and produces cinema plays in series.

What a final – To round off an exciting evening, Durant seals the match with a triple with a very high difficulty quotient at 50 ” from the end. “A historic performance – underlines the Nets coach Steve Nash – remained on the court for the whole match and found the retina with a crazy continuity. It is no coincidence that we are talking about one of the greatest ever, tonight he did something really special. Its 48 ‘? Honestly, it’s not ideal but if he hadn’t played this match for the whole match we wouldn’t have won it ”.

The key – In the third and fourth period Durant is really devastating, he finds the retina from any position and punishes all the bad readings of the Milwaukee defense. Coach Budenholzer does his part never doubling an absolutely unstoppable player and not even attempting Giannis’ marking card. “We have seen a special performance – the Bucks coach only says that he knows that if Milwaukee were to be eliminated by the Nets his dismissal would be practically obvious – he found the basket with a series of very difficult conclusions”.

Forward – While everyone is celebrating Durant, however, with his head he seems to be already in race-6. “I tried to concentrate on one possession after another without thinking about how many points I had made – says KD – we certainly can’t celebrate, the most difficult game of the season awaits us. I produced several performances of a certain level in the postseason, but now I have to close the one tonight and try to do just as well in race-6 ”. James Harden, for his part, tried to give everything he had and in precarious conditions he managed to stay on the court for 46 ‘, but shooting with a bad 1/10 from the field. Even the former Rockets exalts the performance of his teammate. “Kevin did something incredible – says Harden who scored five points, eight assists and six rebounds in Game-5 – when he starts to find pace, as he did in the second half, slowing him down becomes impossible. KD is truly a special player ”. Really hard to blame him.

June 16 – 07:30

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

