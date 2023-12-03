NNorth Korea launched its reconnaissance satellite on Sunday, according to a report by state news agency KCNA. The satellite service will pass on the information obtained to the Army Reconnaissance Office and other important units.

North Korea said it successfully launched its first military spy satellite on November 21, reportedly transmitting photos of the White House, American military bases and areas in South Korea.

The move raised tensions in the region and triggered new sanctions from the United States, Australia, Japan and South Korea. However, Pyongyang has not yet released any images of the satellite, which is why analysts and foreign governments are still speculating about how powerful the new satellite actually is.

A rocket from the American company SpaceX launched South Korea’s first spy satellite into space from California’s Vandenberg Air Base on Friday. South Korea has signed a contract with the American company to launch a total of five spy satellites by 2025 in order to monitor the Korean peninsula around the clock.