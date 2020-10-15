In the ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’ on Wednesday, the way Mumbai’s Contestant Chavan Chavan was playing, it seemed that he would soon become a millionaire. But the question of Rs 50 lakh forced him to leave the show midway. Everyone was stunned to see the speed at which the dream was playing. Rollover contestant Swapnil started the episode on Wednesday with the sixth question and on seeing it, he went from 20 thousand to 25 lakh rupees.

Lifeline ended in question of 25 lakh rupees

Swapnil took the help of Lifeline in the Rs 25 lakh question, gave the correct answer and won the money. But when Amitabh Bachchan asked him a question of 50 lakh rupees, he was a bit surprised. This was also because all the dream lines were gone. Swapnil, a businessman by profession, faced a question of Rs 50 lakh, but due to lack of confidence about his answer, he decided that he would like to leave the show with Rs 25 lakh.

What was the question of 50 lakh rupees

In ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’, the question of 50 lakh rupees to Swapnil Jain was a little difficult. He was asked – Which future President of the Indian Merchants Chamber became the President of the Indian National Congress in 1901?

Swapnil had four options – a. Ferozeshah Mehta, b. Dinsha Idalji Covenant, c. Badruddin Tyabji or d. Dadabhai Naoroji.

Spontaneous Chavan survived narrowly

After much thought, Swapnil decided to quit the game. However, before leaving the game, he and many viewers wanted to know the correct answer. Swapnil was asked to choose an option as per the rule. He a. Ferozeshah opted for Mehta, which turned out to be wrong. The correct answer to this question was b. Dinsha Idalji Covenant. There is no doubt that the dream was narrowly escaped.