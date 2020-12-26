There was a difference of 10 years between the ages of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. But both were very good friends. Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April 2020. Amitabh Bachchan was not only sad to lose his friend, but also said that he was shattered. Both of them entertained the audience together in films ranging from ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ to ‘102 Not Out’. Recently on the set of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 12’, Amitabh recalled his friend Rishi Kapoor and also recounted the funny story of the film ‘Shree 420’ when Rishi Sahab was a child and had to entertain him to shoot.

Rishi Kapoor was 3 years old then

Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Shree 420’ was released in the year 1955. Rishi Kapoor was just 3 years old then. Amitabh told the show, ‘He was a child then. When he was asked, he was persuaded that let’s stand up, he used to cry and said we don’t have to shoot this yo. So they used to make them stand up with chocolate every now and then. Then he gave that seven shots. Very promising artist, very capable artist and good human being. ‘

Big B could not go on Rishi Kapoor’s last visit

Please tell that Amitabh Bachchan could not attend Rishi Kapoor’s last journey due to Corona infection. Both of them worked together in powerful films like ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Kabhi Kabhi’, ‘102 Not Out’. When news of Rishi Kapoor’s death came, Abhishek Bachchan was present from the hospital to the crematorium. He was seen cheering Ranbir Kapoor every moment.